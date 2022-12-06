Source: Katsimberis application dismissed | Herald (Crime)

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

Harare magistrate Mrs Vongai Muchuchuti Guwuriro dismissed an application by George Katsimberis to have his fraud trial televised on the basis that his defence failed to put before the court evidence that the case had national interest.

Katsimberis, who is being represented by advocate Tinomudaishe Chinyoka is facing charges of defrauding a local land developer of close to US$1 million in a housing deal involving Borrowdale cluster houses.

In her ruling, the magistrate referred to the case of Chamisa v Mnangagwa and 24 others where the Chief Justice ruled that a matter that has national interest can properly be televised.

The State had opposed the application citing the requirements in the Chamisa case stating that the application by Katsimberis did not come anywhere near what is required for televising.

The matter was deferred to January 6, 2023 for continuation.