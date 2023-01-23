Source: Katsimberis loses bid to put Reza to witness stand | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Herald Correspondent

A bid by builder George Katsimberis to bring Deputy Prosecutor General Mr Micheal Reza to the witness stand to correct his submissions flopped today after the latter told the court that there was no application before it.

Katsimberis had made another application to have Mr Reza brought to the witness stand to correct what he called false submissions which the Deputy Prosecutor General made in his response for his recusal.

Katsimberis is facing fraud charges involving prejudice of US$1 million.

Mr Reza told presiding magistrate Mrs Vongai Muchuchuti-Guwuriro that Katsimberis had filed no application as he did not cite any laws.

“Your worship, there is no application before you for me to respond,” said Mr Reza.

He further submitted that he cannot find a statutory provision which allows him to do that.

“I don’t fear anything to say things under oath but I do not compromise on matters of principle,” said Mr Reza.

He said the court can proceed to give it’s ruling on the application for his recusal.

Katsimberis lawyer Advocate Tinomuda Chinyoka said they have the right to seek Mr Reza’s response while on the witness stand.

Advocate Chinyoka said they want Mr Reza to respond to some information that is not true which he included in his response.

He said Mr Reza alleged he approached him to seek clarification on Katsimberis witness if he had testified.

But Mr Reza objected saying he did not mention Advocate Chinyoka’s name in his response and the lawyers he referred to were not him but Advocate Tawanda Zhuwarara.

However, magistrate Mrs Muchuchuti-Guwuriro said she will deliver her ruling on the application for Mr Reza’s recusal on January 26.

Mr Reza had challenged Katsimberis application for his recusal saying the property developer had bullied several prosecutors and cannot succumb to his bullying.

Katsimberis is accused of building a showroom in Borrowdale, Harare using a fraudulent building plan after a joint venture deal with a local company.