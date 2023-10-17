Source: Katsimberis’ trial continues | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

The fraud trial for George Katsimberis continued today with him filing an application to have a transcribed record for all proceedings from the initial remand that started three years ago.

Katsimberis is facing fraud allegations after he built a showroom in Borrowdale, Harare without approved plans.

His lawyer, Advocate Tinomudaishe Chinyoka told the court that the transcribed proceedings are crucial in the application that he is filing.

Adv Chinyoka said the transcribed version they have has some missing pages but he needs all the pages that are missing from the start of the proceedings.

In response, Deputy Prosecutor General Michael Reza said he does not know anything about the missing pages and advised the defence to contact the Court Chief Transcriber to explain why there are missing documents.

Magistrate Mrs Vongai Guwuriro told the defence that the matter appeared in court in early September and they had a month before coming to court and should have used that period to request for the missing pages from the transcriber.

She said the court needs to expedite these cases judiciously.

The matter was postponed to Friday for continuation of trial.

Katsimberis is accused of building a showroom in a joint venture agreement with a local property developing company using a fake approved building plan.