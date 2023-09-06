Source: Killer ex-cop Muvevi committed to psychiatric hospital | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Muvevi

Prosper Dembedza

Herald Correspondent

Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi yesterday committed killer ex-policeman Jason Muvevi to a psychiatric hospital after two doctors who examined him agreed that he is mentally ill.

Muvevi is being charged with four counts of murder and one of attempted murder committed between November 2022 and January this year.

He allegedly committed the offences in Harare, Hwedza and Mutare.

His lawyer Mr Blessed Matandira argued that his client was mentally unfit and wanted him examined to ascertain his mental health position.

In his ruling Mr Mangosi said two doctors who examined Muvevi concurred that he was a mental patient.

“The court is motivated to commit him to a psychiatric hospital,” said.

It is the State’s case that on November 19 last year, at around 9pm one Nyasha Eusen was in the company of Nyarai Round at Clan Court, Eastlea, Harare when Muvevi approached them.

Muvevi allegedly produced a pistol and shot Round once on the head for no apparent reason.

Eusen tried to run away but was caught and Muvevi forced him into his Toyota Allion vehicle.

It is alleged that Muvevi drove his vehicle to Huruyadzo Shopping Centre in St Mary’s Chitungwiza with other two unknown men.

Eusen managed to escape from Muvevi and reported the murder and kidnapping to police.

It is further alleged that on January 13, Muvevi shot and killed Chrispen Kanerusine who was the leader of Johanne Masowe eChishanu apostolic church in Hwedza.

He allegedly shot Kanerusine at his church shrine in broad daylight and in front of congregants.

Muvevi had arrived at the shrine in the company of Shupikai Muvevi and was welcomed by ushers who gave him a white garment to cover himself since he was wearing black clothes which is against the dress code of the church.

Muvevi sat with other congregants as Kanerusine was preaching and within two minutes of arrival, the suspect stood up and went to his Toyota Allion vehicle which was parked near the shrine.

He took an FN Browning pistol and walked back to the shrine where he shot Kanerusine once above the left eye, killing him instantly.

All the church congregants fled from the shrine and Muvevi went to his car and drove at high speed towards Hwedza centre.

The matter was reported at ZRP Wedza where Inspector Maxwell Hove, who was the Officer-in-Charge, mobilised his team comprising six police officers and left the station for Negombwe village where Kanerusine had been murdered.

As the police officers were driving along Hwedza-Murambinda Road they spotted Muvevi’s motor vehicle parked by the roadside at the 25km peg.

Muvevi was standing outside the car talking to an unidentified man. The police officers blocked his vehicle and as they were confronting him, Muvevi opened fire and shot Insp Hove three times, killing him instantly.

He again shot Tendai Mugova, a detective who was seated in the passenger seat, three times on the pelvis and abdomen and he seriously injured him.

Other police officers ran away and dropped their firearms in the process.

Muvevi took an FN rifle serial number 13012 with a magazine containing 10 rounds and a CZ pistol serial number BSAP 594 with a magazine and three rounds.

He then drove to Mukamba business centre in Hwedza where he parked his vehicle at the front of Ruzema Bottle Store.

He saw Munashe Majani seated outside the bar in the company of Given Pambeni and Tinashe Musangano.

Muvevi called Majani to his car and the two had a brief chat before the suspect suddenly produced a firearm and shot Majani once on the head, killing him on the spot.

Muvevi fled the scene and on 14 January, he arrived at Mutare Boys High School where he confronted Raphael Nyahwema, firing three shots at him after he refused to give him some food.

Muvevi however missed his target and disappeared from the scene after which he skipped into Mozambique where he was arrested on 15 January 2023. He was extradited to Zimbabwe the next day.