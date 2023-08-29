Source: Killer makorokoza in court | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Laurel Murangaridzirayi, muralaurel@gmail.com

A BULAWAYO man who allegedly killed a commuter omnibus operator and attempted to kill his colleague has appeared in court.

Liberty Ncube (24) of Cowdray Park suburb appeared before Bulawayo Magistrate, Ms Nomalanga Maphosa facing allegations of murder and attempted murder.

Ncube was remanded in custody to 11 September 2023 for commencement of trial.

Prosecuting Joseph Rugara said on 26 August 2023 Ncube and his accomplice, Nkosilathi Sibanda who is still at large-who are artisanal miners stabbed the now deceased, Simbarashe Chabata who was the driver.

“On 26 August 2023 the accused person and his accomplice who is still at large stabbed the now deceased, once on the left side of the chest and with a knife.,” he said.

The accused person was arrested by the members of the public and was reported to the police.