Source: Kombi driver faces homicide charges | Herald (Africa)

Senior Court Reporter

A commuter omnibus driver drove into Harare city centre in defiance of lockdown restrictions, where he hit and killed two pedestrians before ramming into two other vehicles.

Ernest Kazingizi (27), denied the charges when he appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Tendai Muchina charged with culpable homicide in aggravating circumstances.

Mr Usheunesu Mhishi, appearing for the State, had it that on December 1, 2020 at around 6.30am, Kazingizi was driving a Toyota Hiace (registration number ADZ 0303), along Nelson Mandela Avenue due east in Harare’s CBD. Upon reaching the intersection of Nelson Mandela Avenue and Angwa Street, Kazingizi failed to give way to traffic coming from the right and hit a Mercedes Benz travelling along Angwa Street due north. Due to the impact upon collision, Kazingizi lost control of his kombi and hit Zvidzai Hungwe and Greenfield Kundodyiwa, who were crossing the road. Kazingizi’s kombi rammed into another Toyota Raum car, which was parked along Nelson Mandela Street. Hungwe and Kundodyiwa were taken to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, where they later died because of injuries sustained from the accident.

He is expected back in court on Monday for trial.