Source: Kwekwe City investigates fake shop licences | Sunday News (Business)

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

THE Kwekwe City Council is carrying out investigations over fake receipt books that some council officials are using to give fake shop licences, prejudicing the local authority of thousands of dollars.

This came out during a full council meeting recently where it emerged that there were some fake receipt books being used by unscrupulous council officials to issue fake shop licences. Councillor Charles Juta raised concern that there were some council officials who were parcelling out fake shop licences using fake receipt books.

“We noted a few variables on what was collected and what was received regarding the licence fees. We need appraisal on how the investigations have gone into the issue of receipt books,” said the councillor.

Another councillor, Joshua Tinago said he met the official at a shopping centre in Mbizo and had given a number of fake shop licences to a number of shops. Acting Chamber Secretary, Mr Athernas Chidzurira said investigations were ongoing but said the victims were not forthcoming.

“We are investigating the issue but we have challenges with the said victims as they are not forthcoming to reveal the culprit who gave them the shop licences. This then makes our investigations difficult if not impossible, but I assure you that the investigations are ongoing and we are surely getting to the bottom of the matter,” said Mr Chidzurira.

Meanwhile, the local authority is also investigating another case where the local authority was fleeced of electrical gadgets by a supplier. The local authority reportedly received a whole batch of dysfunctional gadgets meant to repair tower lights. Councillor Angeline Kasipo questioned the tender process and sought answers on the issue.

“I want to know the tender process because I think it is flawed if we are to receive a whole batch of dysfunctional electrical spares costing the council thousands of dollars. This should be investigated,” she said.

Works Director Engineer John Mhike said he was not aware of the matter.

“I am not allowed to comment on procurement procedures but what I can say is that I was not made aware of such a development. But I will investigate the issue and appraise the house,” he said.