Source: Kwekwe elects new mayor and deputy | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Newly elected Kwekwe Mayor Councilor Albert Zinhanga and deputy Mayor Cllr Janet Ticharunga

Michael Magoronga, magorongamk@gmail.com

KWEKWE City councillors have elected Ward 14 councilor, Albert Zinhanga as the new mayor of the mining town.

Cllr Zinhanga replaces Dr Henry Madzorera who is one of the three councilors recalled by the Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC).

To land the post, Cllr Zinhanga garnered 9 votes against 6 votes by former deputy mayor Cllr Pikurai Msipha who was also vying for the top position.

Proportional Representation (PR) Cllr Janet Ticharunga was elected deputy mayor after outshining another PR Councillor, Helena Nkosana by 5 votes.

Cllr Ticharunga amassed 10 votes while Cllr Nkosana got 5.

Cllr Ticharunga takes over from Cllr Melody Chingarande who was recalled together with Dr Madzorera and Simon Machisvo.

Cllr Chingarande was the only duly elected female councilor and this is her third time being recalled.

In a speech, the new mayor castigated the move by Interim CCC Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu as retrogressive.

“The recall of councilors is not only a challenge to council operations but also a huge setback on the quest to promote women participation. It is saddening to note that the only female councilor who was duly elected has been recalled and this leaves a serious dent to the quest to promote women participation and for them to take up leadership roles,” he said.

Cllr Zinhanga urged women not to be deterred by the recent developments and urged more women to take up leadership roles, be it in council or any other spheres.

He said the council will continue with developmental projects which he said had already started.

“More focus will be put on improving service delivery, which has already started. We want to continue encouraging improved service delivery so that we attract investment and promote accountability. Voices of the residents should be considered in what we do,” he said.

Cllr Zinhanga said there was a need for a permanent water solution.

“The city has been recently facing water problems and we advocate for a permanent water solution,” he said.

Cllr Ticharunga called for unity of purpose among councillors and management alike.

“Service delivery can only be improved if we work in unison. I therefore call for unity among us and management and the residents. We should be able to deliver for the ratepayers who elected us into these offices,” said Cllr Ticharunga.