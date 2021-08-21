Source: Kwekwe elects new mayor, deputy | Newsday (News)

BY ATHLAI TATENDA MDZUNGAIRI

MDC-T’s ward 2 councillor Future Titora has been elected new Kwekwe mayor, replacing Angeline Kasipo (MDC Alliance), who was recently recalled by the Douglas Mwonzora-led party.

Titora will be deputised by ward 3 councillor Pikurai Msipa (MDC Alliance).

The election was held during a special full council meeting chaired by acting town clerk Lucia Mnkandhla.

Titora secured six votes, beating his rival Charles Juta who got two votes to replace Kasipo while Msipa replaced the shortest-serving deputy mayor, Melody Chingarande.

In her acceptance speech, Titora said she would focus on development and working in harmony with fellow councillors.

“I appeal to my fellow councillors to stop bickering in the chambers and focus on service delivery,” she said.

The Mwonzora-led MDC-T has been accused of being used by Zanu PF to destroy the MDC Alliance.

Msipa urged fellow councillors to put their differences aside and pull in one direction.

“I understand some of you were eyeing this post (deputy mayor), I encourage all of us to work together and put our differences aside because we are there to serve the residents,” said Msipa.

District development co-ordinator Fortune Mupungu urged the councillors to prioritise development.