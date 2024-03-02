Source: Labour force survey begins | The Herald (Local News)

Mr Roland Chiringa

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

The Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat) has begun conducting the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) listing of households.

The survey started today and it is expected to end on March 9, 2024.

In a statement, Zimstat public relations and communication officer Mr Roland Chiringa said the main objective of the listing exercise is to facilitate the selection of households covered in the Quarterly Labour Force Survey.

Mr Chiringa said the information collected during the listing of households include the status of residential and non-residential structures, occupation status of dwellings, the number of households in structure and the names of heads of households.

“The QLFS that is conducted under the Census and Statistics Act [Chapter 10:29]of 2007, provides data on employment levels both formal and informal, unemployment, labour underutilisation, income levels, labour migration and job losses,” he said.

“This data is used to inform policy and decision making among other key uses. The listing exercise will be conducted in all provinces and the information collected is strictly confidential and used for statistical purposes only.

“Our field personnel will carry official letters and personal identity cards for ease of identification. Zimstat seeks cooperation from all households and more information about the listing exercise can be obtained from Zimstat provincial managers and statisticians across the country’s 10 provinces.”

Last month, Zimstat conducted the Agriculture and Livestock Survey (ALS) listing of households to establish a comprehensive sampling frame for farms, household lists, and plot holders.

The information collected during the listing exercise was used for updating existing household and farm lists.

It was also used in verifying the enumeration of area, farm and scheme boundaries and in capturing changes in farms, schemes and enumeration areas.

The ALS was conducted under the Census and Statistics Act [Chapter 10:29] of 2007, and the information collected is strictly confidential and used for statistical purposes only.