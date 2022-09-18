Source: Land audit reaches homestretch | Sunday Mail

Sunday Mail Reporter

Farms in 16 districts countrywide are undergoing audits in the fourth and final phase of the National Comprehensive Agricultural Land Audit being conducted to assess levels of land utilisation and multiple land ownership.

The investigation undertaken by the Zimbabwe Land Commission (ZLC), is aimed at gauging the success of the land reform programme, addressing double allocations and resolving farm disputes.

Farmers are being asked to produce farm production records and development plans to ascertain their productivity and land utilisation.

To date, over 200 000 farms have been audited, with 100 000 still outstanding.

ZLC chairperson Commissioner Tendai Bare said funding constraints were affecting the exercise.

“We have not completed the last phase of the audit because of limited resources. We hope to complete the remaining farms this year,” said Commissioner Bare.

“The audit will be carried out in all gazetted categories of agricultural land, which include old resettlement schemes, A1 villagised areas, A2 farms (small, medium and large-scale commercial farms), peri-urban areas,

commercial farm settlement schemes, agricultural plots, three-tier farms and institutional farms.”

Phase four of the land audit will be carried out in Makonde and Chegutu (Mashonaland West); Bindura and Guruve (Mashonaland Central); Murewa, Marondera and Seke (Mashonaland East); Mutare and Nyanga (Manicaland); Mvuma and Zvishavane (Midlands); Masvingo and Chiredzi (Masvingo); Bubi (Matabeleland North); and Umzingwane and Gwanda (Matabeleland South).

The Government disbursed $5 million for the first phase in 2018, while $14,5 million was provided the following year for phase two.

Under phase three, the Government spent $3,5 billion.

Commissioner Bare said the audit seeks to establish land utilisation patterns to help craft policies that help increase production.

“There are more than 300 000 farms in the country and our aim is to collect and analyse land allocation data, including the extent of land distribution with respect to gender, equity classification, environmental management and extent of multiple land ownership and double allocations,” she added.

“We are also assessing land-use planning with respect to farm sizes, ecological and farming enterprises or activities.”

The extent of tenure security, land rights of beneficiaries and challenges are also being assessed.

Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers’ Union president Dr Shadreck Makombe said the land audit will help with planning.

“The land audit will help Government with actual statistics of individuals on farms, double allocations and levels of utilisation,” he said.

“This will also help for planning purposes, especially the crafting of Government policies.”

President Mnangagwa has undertaken to uproot all multiple farm owners and distribute farms to deserving Zimbabweans, including women and youths.

There are over 200 000 land applications on Government’s waiting list.