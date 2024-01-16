Land barons put on notice 

Minister Garwe

Victor Maphosa-Mashonaland East Bureau

Those selling land illegally and forcing vendors to pay protection fees to evade arrest will face the full wrath of the law regardless of political affiliation, ZANU PF Mashonaland East provincial chairman Cde Daniel Garwe has warned.

He was addressing thousands of Zanu PF supporters at a by-election campaign rally held in Caledonia, Goromonzi district over the weekend.

Party supporters alleged that there were some space barons who are collecting money from vendors across Caledonia daily using the party name.

Caledonia is one of the unplanned settlements in eastern Harare where efforts are now being made to regularise past illegal sales of land, but Cde Garwe warned that such sales could not continue.

“From today let it be known that whoever is caught selling land illegally will be arrested. You will all go to Chikurubi, and that is for a fact. Those who have been doing that, be assured that you will be arrested. The law will be applied. Stop this illegal selling of land.

“Also, from today onwards, no one, no vendors, will pay any money to space barons. Those persons are not the owners of this land. We are sending a team here to investigate on how much was collected all these years and what was it used for. Let it be known today that if they continue collecting money from you, they will rot in jail.”

But the regularisation of the past sales was continuing and President Mnangagwa would give residents of Caledonia title deeds.

Speaking of the forthcoming by-elections, Cde Garwe said everyone should take part in campaigning for the Zanu PF to win the Goromonzi South and Seke constituency seats on the outskirts of Harare.

“We are all campaign managers. Let us all campaign. Our women, we know you are good in campaigning. Our youth is vibrant and energetic. All men, let us all be on the ground.

“This time around, all these seats should come back to us.

“Whether the opposition likes it or not, Zanu PF will win in this by-election because it is a people’s party, it has people at heart. I am optimistic of a landslide victory, let us all go out there and campaign for our candidates.

“It is important that we remain disciplined and united if we are also to win. Without unity, we will not win. Even those who fought for independence knew this and they were united.

“So unity is key. It is critical that we leave our differences and focus on winning all the seats in Marondera for ward 3, 8 and 10, Seke and Goromonzi South constituencies”.

Speaking at the same event provincial Women’s League chairperson Cde Aplonia Munzverengwi said the party needed people who brought in more members.

She also castigated those who are collecting money from vendors and residents saying such practices repel people from the party.