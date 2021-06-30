Source: Lands minister sued for grabbing Grace’s sister’s farm | Newsday (News)

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

LANDS minister Anxious Masuka has been sued by former First Lady Grace Mugabe’s sister, Rosemary Chidhakwa, for repossessing her farm in Mazowe against a court order.

The farm was then allegedly handed to Mashonaland Central Provincial Affairs minister Monica Mavhunga, who occupied the farm along with her workers.

In the summons, Chidhakwa alleged that the minister sent his subordinates on June 25 this year and they verbally gave notice to her farm manager that she should vacate the farm within three days.

“Mavhunga’s employees, against a court order HC2019/21, came to occupy the farm and took occupation of a farmhouse used by Chidhakwa’s manager and declared to share the lodgings,” the court papers read.

Chidhakwa also accused Mavhunga of invading her fields, which were under winter crops, thus prejudicing her of business.

The matter is yet to be heard.

