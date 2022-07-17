Source: Launch of SA Airlink flights excites tourism industry | Sunday News (Business)

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Correspondent

THE reintroduction of daily direct return flights between Johannesburg and Victoria Falls has brought a sigh of relief to the tourism industry in the country who have described it as an exciting development which will not only benefit Victoria Falls but all other destinations in Zimbabwe.

The sector has been witnessing recovery following the opening up of borders and easing travel restrictions post Covid-19 induced lockdowns.

Although the sector has capitalised and has been sustained by domestic tourism, hopes remained high that the global source market will rebound and influx destination Zimbabwe.

The largest source region for overseas tourists to Zimbabwe has been Europe, with more than 180 000 arrivals in 2019 and accounting for 44 percent of overseas arrivals in 2019. Middle East and Asia add on to the pick with 24 and 21 percent respectively.

However, the sector witnessed a major blow following the placing of Comair on liquidation due to not being able to meet its financial obligations anymore. Since major source markets came through South Africa, the liquidation of Comair left the link between the neighbouring country and Zimbabwe, particularly Victoria Falls which is the tourism hub of the country with limited connectivity.

Thus the recent announcement by Airlink chief executive and managing director, Mr Rodger Foster that the route will be launched starting next month, has brought a sigh of relief and excitement to the sector.

“Airlink, Southern Africa’s premier airline, will launch daily direct return flights between Johannesburg and Victoria Falls from 15 August 2022 reconnecting the region’s main economic hub with the iconic tourism destination,” said Mr Foster.

In an interview with Sunday News, Zimbabwe Tourism Authority spokesperson Mr Godfrey Koti said the coming in of the Airlink was an endorsement that Victoria Falls is a jewel in the region’s tourism crown.

“We are very excited as the tourism sector that South Africa Airlink is introducing daily direct return flights between Johannesburg and Victoria Falls.

To us this is an endorsement and shore footing of the region’s tourism hub. Most of our tourists come from South Africa connecting from other source markets or directly from South Africa. British Airways was no longer coming so we are delighted as it will cover up this gap,” said Mr Koti.

Hospitality Association of Zimbabwe chairperson Mr Farai Chimba also weighed in saying the opening of the skies enhances growth of the sector not only in Victoria Falls but also enhances tourism opportunities to downstream industry countrywide.

Improving access into Victoria Falls is one of the areas of focus by the Zimbabwean Government and tourism industry in line with the Tourism Growth and Recovery Strategy.

@nyeve14