Source: Lavish lifestyle sells out builder | Herald (Africa)

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

A BUILDER who allegedly hired robbers to steal US$100 000 from a mosque in Harare where he was working was sold out by his lavish lifestyle after he bought two cars with proceeds of the crime.

Alexio Rwizi (35) allegedly connived with a security guard at the mosque, Lloyd Mutusva, and called in Munyaradzi Matenhese to bring his team of robbers to raid the mosque.

All three are now under arrest.

Rwizi, Mutusva and Matenhese appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Yeukai Dzuda yesterday charged with robbery.

They were not asked to plead and remanded in custody to today for bail application.

State prosecutor Mr Anesu Chirenje alleges that in March, Rwizi approached Mutusva and told him that there was some money in the mosque and they could steal it.

They then called Mutenhese to bring a team of robbers to make it look like an outside job.

Mutenhese is said to have teamed up with three other men, who according to the State are still at large, and went to the mosque on March 28.

There they found Joram Mazungunye manning the premises.

They tied him with shoe laces before gaining entry into the mosque and looting US$100 000 from the director’s office.

After the robbery, Rwizi used part of his share to buy a Mazda Bongo for US$8 500 and a Honda Fit for US$5 600, which he was using during his spending sprees.

Rwizi was arrested on May 7.

Besides facing robbery charges Rwizi was separately charged with money laundering.