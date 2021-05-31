Source: Law officer Bosha trial date set | Herald (Africa)

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

The trial date for State law officer Arthur Bosha, accused of consenting to bail for suspected armed robber, Musafare Mupanhanga, without consulting his bosses has been set for June 15 at the Harare Magistrates Court.

Bosha is being charged with criminal abuse of office.

Mr Michael Reza, appearing for State, today indicated that investigations are complete and the docket is with the Prosecutor General for perusal and consideration.