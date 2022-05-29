Source: Learners digest june exam suspension | Sunday Mail

Veronica Gwaze

SOME learners who were hoping to sit for June examinations for various reasons now find themselves in a pickle following their cancellation by the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec).

Government suspended the public exams for both Ordinary and Advanced Levels following disruptions caused by Covid-19 and the attended lockdowns that adversely affected the school calendar.

Zimsec spokesperson Ms Nicky Dlamini said the arrangement was temporary and likely to work in the learners’ favour.

“We cannot have June exams largely due to Covid-19-induced disruptions on the school calendar, which forced 2021 examinations to extend to almost the end of January this year,” said Ms Dlamini.

The 2022 second term opened on May 3, which was ordinarily a month or so before the usual start of June examinations in previous years.

“The delay,” Ms Dlamini added, “could not allow for timely preparations for the June 2022 examinations.”

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Dr Evelyn Ndlovu said going forward Government will be guided by findings of the Adhoc Inter-Ministerial Taskforce on Covid-19 and Provincial Education Directors (PED) reports.

“We are already in the winter season. The environment is already sensitive because there are a lot of uncertainties on Covid-19 infection patterns, so we cannot make rushed decisions,” said Dr Ndlovu.

Although normal five-day classes have resumed, suspension of boarding visits and consultations is still in force, as Government tries to put a lid on coronavirus infections.

Catch-22

Learners who wanted to sit for the mid-year exams will, however, now have an opportunity to do so in November.

Some of them feel blind-sided.

“I am supposed to write 10 Ordinary Level subjects this year. The plan was for me to sit for the easy three in June, then write the rest in November. But with the latest development, I now have to settle for one sitting, which means a lot of pressure on my part,” reckons Tracy Makombe, who is enrolled with a private college in Harare.

In Chitungwiza, Shephard Mudzamiri’s daughter is set to write 12 Ordinary Level subjects at Seke 1 High School.

Initially, she wanted to sit for four subjects in June and write the remainder in November.

“It now means that as parents we have to step up and assist our children to make sure they are not weighed down by the load. We also need the teachers to play their part to ensure there are no hiccups along the way since this is not only physically but also mentally involving,” said Mudzamiri.

Some are supplementing and feel the longer it will take for them to write, the more likely they are going to end up “abandoning” school.

Psychologist and University of Johannesburg post-doctoral researcher Dr John Ringson said there was need for schools to invest in reconditioning learners’ mind-sets.

This, he said, will help them accept the changes and reality of carrying their entire load to November.

“Parents and teachers need to come together, emotionally support the learners and also give them proper counselling. A lot comes with being disappointed after immense preparations. Some of the learners may even want to drop the subjects, abandon school or worse lose concentration without parents noticing,” he said.

Nkosinesisa Nxele, a student at Sikente Secondary School in Plumtree, was scheduled to sit for three supplementary subjects after she only managed three passes in her 2021 examinations.

“I have now been forced to shelve my plans. As a girl and a repeater, balancing is tough.

“We are barely taken seriously, so we need a supportive family structure if we are to pull through.

“The danger is that some of us may end up being forced into marriage because the longer we take in school, the more money our parents have to fork out in school fees and other related costs,” said Nxele.

She, however, conceded that most learners were not psychologically ready for examinations owing to the lockdown.

“We need all hands on deck. A lot is at stake. Students missed out a lot. Teachers need to play ball and make sure that they fulfil their mandate. It would be unfortunate for us to miss the June exams then also fail to write in November because we did not have classes due to one reason or another.”

Relief

But, Lisa Singende, an Upper Six student, is singing from a different hymn.

She feels they now have more time to prepare.

“There is need for a holistic approach in handling the situation. Parents and school authorities need to work together to ensure learners stay focused. We need to be careful.

“This is a delicate situation because most parents are still nursing the effects of Covid-19. Also, there might be need to engage psychologists in schools to assist learners,” she said.

Another student from Prince Edward High School weighed in.

“The truth is that in some instances, students are forced to write exams in June by their parents yet they will not be ready. In some cases, it will be out of peer pressure. However, that will not be the case this time around,” said the student, who declined to be named.

Worry

Educationist Dr Cephas Nziramasanga is a worried man.

He argues June exams were traditionally used to cater for those who would have failed the previous year and wanted to retake their examinations.

“It is best for supplementing students to sit for examinations at the shortest possible time, which makes June an ideal period,” argues Dr Nziramasanga.

“For those who wanted to lessen their workload in June, this may also be unfavourable for them.

“There are high chances that they may suffer from too much workload or even lose concentration along the way. Let us not forget the pandemic is in our midst and anything is possible.”

Zimbabwe Schools Development Committees/Association secretary Evaristo Jongwe believes consultations with stakeholders would have helped come up with solutions that help bring back normalcy.