Farirai Machivenyika-Senior Reporter

The 2024 Legal Year opens today, with Chief Justice Luke Malaba presiding over the main ceremony at the Constitutional Court in Harare, while other Justices will lead the ceremonies at centres countrywide reflecting the dispersal of the High Court as the top end of the courts is brought closer to the people.

Judicial Service Commission spokesperson Mr Daniel Nemukuyu yesterday said all was set for the main event in Harare and the other ceremonies across the country.

“All is now set for the opening of the 2024 Legal Year. Today, we were finalising rehearsals and other preparations for the event,” he said.

“The Chief Justice of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Honourable Chief Justice Luke Malaba, will preside over the main gathering at the Constitutional Court in Harare, while the Deputy Chief Justice, Elizabeth Gwaunza will be at the Bulawayo High Court.

“Constitutional Court Judge Justice Rita Makarau will be at Masvingo High Court, while another Constitutional Court Judge Justice Paddington Garwe will be in Mutare. The Judge President of the High Court Justice Dube will preside over another gathering at the Chinhoyi High Court,” said Mr Nemukuyu.

He added that the highlights for the year include the continuation of the decentralisation and promotion of access to justice for Zimbabweans through construction of courts across the country.

“In the first quarter of 2024, our target is to officially open new courts in Chiredzi and Mutawatawa. The structures are almost complete and we are working on the finishings. We are also constructing the second township court at Cowdray Park in Bulawayo and the contractor is already on the ground,” he said.

Chief Justice Malaba is expected to host a dinner in Harare this evening after the official opening ceremony, where over 100 JSC staffers that have served the organisation for more than 30 years will be honoured.