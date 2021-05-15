Source: Legislators reappoint Chokuda | Herald (Top Stories)

Mr Chokuda

Herald Reporter

Members of the National Assembly unanimously resolved to re-appoint Clerk of Parliament Mr Kennedy Chokuda to serve his second and final six-year term as head of administration.

Legislators from across the political divide took turns to express their approval to a motion moved by Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi who presented a report of the Committee on Standing Rules and Orders which recommended for Mr Chokuda’s reappointment.

Mr Chokuda was appointed as Clerk of Parliament in May 2015 replacing long service Mr Austin Zvoma who had reached retirement age.

There was unanimity that Mr Chokuda had steered the administration of Parliament in a professional manner.

Minister Ziyambi said Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda outlined the achievements by Parliament during the tenure of Mr Chokuda during the meeting of the committee.

“The Committee on Standing Rules and Orders unanimously adopted the recommendation by the Honourable Speaker and I therefore move that the House adopts the report of the Committee on Standing Rules and Orders that Mr Chokuda be appointed for a second and final term in terms of Section 154 (2) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe,” said Minister Ziyambi.

Chegutu West MP, Cde Dexter Nduna (Zanu-PF) concurred.

“I have seen a progressive, robust and effective way of doing business in Parliament under the stewardship of Mr Chokuda in that I saw the strategic initiative or a strategic document arising from the operations of Parliament. There is no way we can go and find a place where we are going if we do not have a pathfinder. To me, that strategic document leads the way in terms of how Parliament functions and it is applaudable,” he said.

Southerton MP Mr Peter Moyo (MDC) said Mr Chokuda deserved reappointment.

“He has performed his duties diligently and efficiently.

“He is a self motivated man and he is a team player. He has worked very well with both Members and staff of Parliament. In that regard I support that Mr. Chokuda be given a second term,” he said.

Zengeza West MP Mr Job Sikhala (MDC) echoed same sentiments saying he has admired Mr Chokuda from the time he became legislator in the year 2000 for his professionalism.

“We have been approaching his office several times as Members of Parliament with issues that we wanted him to attend to. He has been attending to all Members of Parliament during the Ninth Parliament. We have immense respect for his professionalism in the way he handles the different interests,” he said.

Norton MP Mr Temba Mliswa (Independent) said: “I must say, he is a calm man and I am not calm myself but when I go into his office, I end up being calm in the way that he conducts himself.

“He will listen to you, he will give you the advice and he will give you options to pick what is good for you. I really want to say he is still an asset to this Parliament in many ways.”