Source: Lessons resume at Globe and Phoenix Primary School | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Globe and Phoenix Primary School

Michael Magoronga, magorongamk@gmail.com

Lessons have resumed at Globe and Phoenix Primary School campsite after repair works were expeditiously carried out on the tents housing the learners.

The school, which is temporarily camped at Sally Mugabe Primary School grounds, had its tents blown away by strong winds which characterized the weather patterns during the better part of last week.

Globe and Phoenix Primary School was abandoned after a classroom block caved in, injuring scores of learners.

Kwekwe District Civil Protection Committee Chairperson, Mr Fortune Mpungu confirmed that lessons are back in full swing.

“It is true that we suspended lessons at the school following strong winds which disturbed our tents on the site. We were left with no option but to suspend lessons because children were exposed to the cold. but after our team led by the works department carried out repairs, the children have since returned to class,” he said.

Kuvimba Mining Holdings who took over from Homestake, donated a piece of land for construction of a new school, but a geo techno survey is being conducted on site to ascertain whether the place is conducive for the construction of a new school.

Mr Mpungu said all was in place for the construction of the school once the land had been cleared.

“We as Government are ready to start building the school once the geo-survey has been completed. We also have stakeholders that are on standby to complement the Government in the construction of the school,” he said.

President Emerson Mnangagwa recently said the construction of the school should be fast-tracked to allow a decent learning environment for the affected children.