Source: Let’s bury our differences and unite — VP Chiwenga | The Herald (Local News)

VP Chiwenga

Mukudzei Chingwere

Herald Reporter

ZIMBABWEANS, in all their diverse political persuasions, should now bury their differences and unite under a constitutional order brought about by the country’s maturing democracy and focus on developing the economy, Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr Constantino Chiwenga, has said.

Speaking at President Mnangagwa’s inauguration ceremony at the National Sports Stadium in Harare yesterday, VP Chiwenga said as should be the case in any normal democracy and as is the case with Zimbabwe, political parties contest for the governing mandate.

However, after this contest people should converge for a common national goal under a leadership chosen by the majority.

His call to unity comes as some opposition political elements appear to be struggling to come to terms with the fact that the electorate did not opt for them.

“The harmonised general elections have come and are gone. Expectedly, not everyone voted for the same candidate,” said VP Chiwenga.

“That is the beauty of democracy which thousands of our gallant sons and daughters spilled their blood and were maimed for in the liberation of our Zimbabwe. That same democracy demands us to concede to the will of the majority in terms of who gets the governing mandate.

“Failing to get the governing mandate in any one election does not mean one has no role to play in the development of our country. From now on, let us unite and work together, in unison, to develop our country, leaving no one and no place behind and for future generations. Let us radiate love, peace, tolerance and harmony amongst ourselves.

“Fellow Zimbabweans, as His Excellency the President assumes office from today, let us stand assured that he is not the President of Zanu PF only, but a leader sworn to serve the entire people of Zimbabwe regardless of political persuasion or background”.

VP Chiwenga also paid tribute to the international community, particularly SADC, the African Union and the progressive world for continuing to stand with Zimbabwe in the face of threats from imperialists.

He also thanked President Mnangagwa for continuing to preserve the country’s sovereignty and hard won independence for the benefit of Zimbabweans.

“Your Excellencies, The Republic and people of Zimbabwe thank you most sincerely for gracing this occasion, for your love and solidarity with the people of Zimbabwe,” said VP Chiwenga.

“We know, from the bottom of our hearts, that you are true friends of Zimbabwe and that you wish us sustained freedom, sovereignty, democracy, prosperity and happiness.

“Zimbabwe has been, for a long time, a victim on our African continent of punitive measures by the Western countries following the imposition of illegal, heinous and brutal sanctions against our country.

“I would like to thank SADC and the African Union for standing resolutely with Zimbabwe against these Western-imposed illegal sanctions.

“We are what we are because of African solidarity as well as support from the progressive world community which continues to stand with the people of Zimbabwe.

“May I also acknowledge the late President, Cde. RG Mugabe, for standing firm in defending the sovereignty of our beloved nation.

“May his dear soul rest in peace, fully aware that his successor, His Excellency Cde Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, is continuing in the same revolutionary spirit.

“Let us all join our hands in the fight against all injustices as one people”.