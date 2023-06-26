Source: Let’s defend our revolution: VP | The Herald (Local News)

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga flanked by Chief Gezani (left) and chief of staff in the Office of the Vice President, Major General Grey Mashava, who is a member of the Gezani royal family, at Chief Gezani’s homestead in Gezani, Chiredzi yesterday. – Picture: Mukudzei Chingwere

Mukudzei Chingwere in GEZANI, Chiredzi

VICE President Dr Constantino Chiwenga, yesterday made an emotional return to one of the areas where he defiantly came face-to-face with the brutal and oppressive Ian Smith regime in the gallant quest for independence to preside over the installation of Chief Gezani, whose chieftaincy had been criminally abolished by the colonial regime.

The VP, who together with other gallant sons and daughters of the land defied odds to dare the elite Rhodesian military thanked the people of Chiredzi for harbouring him and his combatants during the war and implored them to emulate the revolutionary spirit of their forefathers and vote resoundingly for President Mnangagwa and Zanu PF in the upcoming elections.

The new Chief Gezani, born Benson Chauke, had been until yesterday’s installation been the area headman.

The Government restored the chieftaincy in 2021 in line with the Second Republic’s respect for institution of traditional leadership.

The last Chief Gezani, Mukoki Gezani, had been dethroned and his chieftaincy abolished by the colonial settler regime in 1928 after a fall out over the settlers’ oppressive hand on the black populace.

The VP was accompanied by several party and Government officials, among them Zanu PF National Political Commissar Cde Mike Bimha, Minister of Local Government and Public Works July Moyo, Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ezra Chadzamira and president of the Chiefs’ Council, Chief Fortune Charumbira.

Against the area’s rich liberation war history, VP Chiwenga said it was incumbent on them to defend the revolution and emulate their revolutionary forefathers by voting for President Mnangagwa and the rest of the party’s candidates for council and parliamentary seats.

“Allow me to stand here before you on behalf of our President, the Head of State and Government, who is also our candidate in the upcoming elections, His Excellency Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa,” said VP Chiwenga.

“On behalf of the Government of Zimbabwe, our party Zanu PF and indeed on my own behalf, I say congratulations to Chief Gezani and his family.

“I want to thank, most heartily, the Second Republic led by His Excellency Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa for the importance it attaches to the institution of traditional leadership and its important role. I also want to thank His Excellency the President for elevating Chief Gezani on 25 June 2021.

“Others who were elevated in the same period include Chief Mpapa and Chief Chilonga. This was done after realising the injustice done by the settler regime in downgrading their roles.

“As you are all aware, we are now heading towards elections on 23 August as set by the President. The President encourages us all that we observe peace during these elections.

“I know we all know the party that brings development, the party of the revolution that brought us our independence, let us all go as one, in love and vote for our leader, His Excellency Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is representing our party Zanu PF.

“Let’s also all go and vote for the party’s representatives for parliament and council,” said VP Chiwenga amid cheers from the crowd.

It was an emotional return to Chiredzi District for VP Chiwenga who once operated in the area during the liberation war when the liberation forces delivered hard won independence from the oppressive settler regime.

The VP took the occasion of the installation to thank the people of Gezani and Chiredzi District for the support they rendered to him and other freedom fighters during the unforgiving liberation war.

He singled out Major General Grey Mashava, now the Chief of Staff in his office and also a member of the Gezani royal family, as one of the stand-out freedom fighters from the Gezani area.

He said Maj-Gen Mashava initially played a pivotal role as a war collaborator before stepping up, skipping the border and becoming a fully fledged freedom fighter.

“I am very happy to be back here in the Gezani area,” said VP Chiwenga, “This area is one of the areas I operated in during the liberation war with other gallant freedom fighters.

“You took good care of me just as your own child and shielded me from the brutal enemy. This is an area where as freedom fighters we worked very well with the community and traditional leaders with the sole aim of bringing an independent Zimbabwe.

“I have come here with your son, Maj-Gen Grey Mashava, who is now chief of staff in my office. He worked with liberation fighters giving vital information to the comrades. Later on, the whites knew about his exploits and declared him most wanted and he then joined the liberation struggle and fought for the independence of his country with others,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the Gezani family, Maj-Gen Mashava thanked Government for restoring the chieftaincy.

“We are grateful for our chieftaincy that has been returned to us. We thank the Almighty God and President Mnangagwa and Vice President Chiwenga who came here for the installation and the Second Republic that made it possible”.

Minister Chadzamira assured the VP that Masvingo province is ready to deliver victory for President Mnangagwa and the ruling party.

“I want to welcome you Honourable Vice President, we are grateful to have you here,” said Minister Chadzamira. “The people of Masvingo are ready to vote for Zanu PF come the 23 August general elections.”

Chief Charumbira congratulated the newly installed chief and also thanked the Second Republic for creating a conducive environment for chiefs to do their work freely without interference.