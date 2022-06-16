Source: Liberation Mall construction begins | Herald (Top Stories)

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Professor Paul Mavhima (with a pick) conducting ground breaking ceremony today

Municipal Reporter

The construction of the Liberation Mall by the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) has commenced with Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Professor Paul Mavhima conducting the ground breaking ceremony today.

Addressing guests at the Liberation City also housing the Museum of African Liberation, Professor Mavhima said the Government was excited about the project concept and its development hence encouraging the administrators to ensure speedy completion of the construction phase.

“The Liberation Shopping Mall will benefit NSSA pensioners, contributors, and their families in many ways.

“Apart from a shopping experience in a safe and congenial environment, the mall will have many entertainment and amusement facilities,” he said.

Harare Metropolitan province Permanent Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Mr Tafadzwa Muguti, Institute of African Knowledge and NSSA officials were present at the event.