Lightning bolt strikes 16 

Conrad Mupesa–Mash West Bureau

SIXTEEN women were left with burns after a lightning bolt struck Scotfield Farm in Trelawney in Zvimba District yesterday afternoon.

They were rushed to Mapinga Clinic before some were transferred to Banket District Hospital and Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital depending on the degree of their burns.

A victim, Ms Matilda Mwanza (42), who was left with burns on the hand and other parts of her body, said the lightning struck when they had just left the tobacco field.

“We were in a three-roomed house when the first lightning bold hit. We all rushed out fearing for our lives and, another bolt struck,” she said.

Ms Mwanza said all the women were left with burns. Ward 13 Councillor, Alefa Muyesa, said they were making efforts to help the affected people.

Zvimba District Development Coordinator, Mr Joseph Manyurapasi, said the district Civil Protection Unit (CPU) was working to identify other areas that were affected by the rains.

The rains also damaged houses in Ward 6 under Makonde District, but the extent of damages could not be immediately ascertained.