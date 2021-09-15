Source: Lions wreak havoc in Kariba | Newsday (News)

BY NHAU MANGIRAZI

THE Mola community in Kariba is living in fear of lions which have devoured several livestock.

According to villagers under Nyaminyami Rural District Council, the lions have killed and eaten eight cattle, 15 donkeys and dozens of goats over the past two weeks.

Wayne Chihota, a villager said: “These lions are living in the communities and have killed eight cattle, donkeys and goats among other domestic animals for the past two weeks.”

He added that several villagers were living in fear as the lions could attack human beings if left unchecked.

“The challenge is that after notifying officials at Nyaminyami Rural District Council in charge of human-wildlife conflict, we are still yet to see officials deployed to the area,” he said.

Another villager, Nakai Kubata said they were accompanying their children to school to ensure their safety.

“Our kids are no longer safe going to school. It’s a big blow to the learners as they have spent several months at home due to COVID-19 lockdown and now they are being forced to be at home due to lions that are raiding the villages during the night and early hours of the day. Some parents are even taking their kids to school,” he said.

Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) spokesperson Tinashe Farawo said he was not aware of the incidents.

“I am sorry that I cannot confirm the said incidents as you have requested. Our provincial teams are still to get a report on the matter, but once we get the report we will deploy our officers to deal with the problem animals as you have indicated. As ZimParks, we will try our best to help in human-wildlife conflicts so that we all live in harmony with nature,’’ Farawo said.

Recently, villagers in Nyamakate under Chief Chundu lost cattle, donkeys, sheep and goats to lions and hyenas before ZimParks intervened to save the situation.