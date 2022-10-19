Source: Liquid Intelligent seeks to ward off cyber attacks | Herald (Business)

Abaraham Makamba

Latipha Mapfumo

COMPANIES can have more peaceful nights knowing valuable corporate information is safe after Liquid Intelligent Technologies (Liquid) last week introduced a new cyber security service that helps businesses prevent costly malware.

As part of celebrating the cyber security month, the digital technology company has introduced Liquid Intelligent Technologies Distributed Denial of Service (Lit DDos), which guards its customers against growing threats of damaging cyber-attacks.

Cyber attack threats prevented by Lit DDoS include phishing emails, and fraudulent messages designed to trick unsuspecting individuals into revealing sensitive information.

Liquid’s executive managed services, Mr Abraham Makamba said, “All business entities should be concerned about the DDoS attacks, especially the financial sector, it is a target worldwide.

“We also have the educational sector and Government entities, which are key sectors that can also be affected by DDoS attacks.”

According to the technology company, hacking is now a full-time job that many crooked information technology specialists indulge in, as a way of making money.

Mr Makamba added, “Businesses need to come on board on Lit DDoS secure so that for the respective business if there is any suspicious traffic we pick it and clean it in our scrubbing centres. Once it is cleaned these businesses are rest assured that they can focus on their daily business.”

Most corporations now have a hybrid setup. Following the pandemic, some of their workers have become remote teleworkers and work from wherever they may be riding on a different interconnection back to their headquarters and this is where companies become more vulnerable.

The Lit DDoS acts as a secure watchdog against dirty traffic; it proactively prevents all direct attacks by scrubbing traffic and blocking known attackers or dirty traffic by doing in-line, real-time, round-the-clock detection and blocking.

According to Liquid, the system does accurate and precise removal of all types of DDoS threats and has programmable filters to target zero-day attacks and multi-vectors.

The system has the function of scalability in bandwidth increments.

Hacking is a common activity in countries like China, US, Russia, India and Korea, which have the biggest sources of attacks.

Africa recorded a 300 percent increase in attacks since 2019 and cyber security threats cost the continent’s GDP about US$4,1 billion in 2021.