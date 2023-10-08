Source: Liquor outlets risk losing licences | Sunday News (local news)

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

THE Liquor Licencing Board has expressed concern over liquor outlets operating outside stipulated times saying it will not hesitate to take enforcement measures which include revoking the license or imposing fines.

The board, which is the regulatory and controlling authority of the liquor industry in Zimbabwe, released a statement through the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works yesterday expressing concern.

“The Liquor Licensing Board, as the regulatory and controlling authority of the liquor industry in Zimbabwe, is concerned over the failure by some licenced liquor outlets to adhere to operating hours according to the terms of their licences.

“To avoid any conflicts or legal repercussions, it is essential for liquor operators to understand and comply with the terms of their licenses. This includes operating within the specified hours and ensuring that no alcohol is consumed on the premises,” reads the statement.

The board further encouraged members of the public who have any concerns about non-compliant liquor outlets to report them to the board for appropriate action.

It said over the past months, it has observed that many liquor outlets are failing to adhere to stipulated operating hours.

“It is important to note that the Liquor Licencing Board takes these violations seriously and will not hesitate to take enforcement action against any liquor outlet found to be in contravention of the law.

This may include revoking the license or imposing fines. Bottle stores are strictly takeaway shops and do not allow for the consumption of alcohol on the premises.

“No television, radio, amusement machine or any form of entertainment is allowed at a bottle store. Bars, beerhalls, restaurants, night clubs are sit-in establishments which allow for patrons to sit within the premises. Consumption of alcohol outside or in the vicinity of these establishments is not allowed,” reads the statement.

The board also expressed concern over the sprouting of unlicensed outlets that have become hubs of illicit brews saying it will continue to work with law enforcement agents to ensure that culprits are arrested and prosecuted. —@nyeve14