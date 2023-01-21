Source: Lithium company hailed for transforming communities | The Herald (Local News)

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

THE Goromonzi community has hailed mining giant Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe for its commitment to corporate social responsibility through creating employment for local people and development work in the district where it conducts its mining operations.

Residents of Goromonzi Wards 12 and 17 said the coming of Prospect Lithium into the district a year ago has already improved their living standards and reduced the community crime rate.

In an interview, Cllr Kondwakuenda Magaya of Ward 12 said many local challenges such as unemployment and lack of education and health infrastructure development have been ameliorated by the global mining giant.

Cllr Ditima Mabasa of Ward 17 said lives have been changed and better prospects for the future beckon.

“In just a short period, Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe has done a lot in Goromonzi district and Zimbabwe at large,” he said.

“2022 saw Vhuta Primary School in Goromonzi being transformed. New classroom blocks were constructed, old ones were renovated while semi-detached teachers’ houses were constructed.

“Donations of 5 500 textbooks and furniture were also made to Vhuta Primary, Belmont Primary and Mwanza Primary and Secondary schools.”

Other interventions include prizes for the Vhuta Farmers Dry Show, Goromonzi highway road resurfacing, Goromonzi road gravelling and construction of bridges.

On security and law enforcement, PLZ donated painting accessories to Goromonzi Police Station and constructed a police base in Ward 13.

The lithium mining company, which has a mission of creating value for customers and leading industry development, will this year be concentrating its corporate social responsibility on infrastructure development and agriculture, increased company-wide commitments to reduce its environmental footprint, and boost health and education in the communities the company is operating in.

Despite the community achievements in less than a year in 2022, PLZ is set to put into motion what is one of Mashonaland East’s biggest mining and corporate social responsibilities in 2023.

It is set to contribute millions of dollars in building and rehabilitation of community schools, supporting the educational needs of underprivileged children, sponsoring sporting disciplines, supporting health and disability centres, agriculture and training of farmers to enable them to enhance household livelihoods among other things.

This year’s corporate social responsibility programmes are based on its investment philosophy, “no matter where you invest, you must contribute to the local economy and society.”

“To kick start 2023 CSR, community needs assessments have been completed and awaiting approval and implementation.

“With Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe, the future is bright, bigger and better for Goromonzi district and Zimbabwe as a whole,” said the company in a statement.