LIVE: 2022 National Budget Presentation

- Growth projection for is estimated at 5.5% underpinned by high production in mining, agriculture and tourism
- Preliminary estimates show current account balance slightly narrowed, from a surplus of US$688.2 million in the first nine months of 2020, to a surplus of US$684.4 million for the same period in 2021
- Revenue collections during the first 9 months to Sept 2021 amounted to ZW$317.4 Bil against the projected ZW$291.5 Bil, giving a positive variance of ZW$25.8 Bil (8.9%), these are now expected to reach ZW$495.01 billion (16.6% of GDP) by December 31, 2021
- Total public debt as at end Sept 2021 stands at US$13.7 billion, comprising of public external debt of US$13.2 billion, which now include blocked funds from RBZ, & domestic debt of US$532 million
- From January to September 2021, Zim received development assistance amounting to US$647.6 million, of which US$401.7 million was from bilateral partners and US$245.9 million from multilateral partners
- Expenditures in 2022 are projected at ZWL$927.3 billion (18.3% of GDP). Total recurrent spending will constitute 13.4% of GDP, while capital programmes will take up 5% of GDP. Employment costs will be contained at about 6.7% of GDP or 36.7% of revenues
- Mining sector – $3 billion as gvt forges ahead with a $12 billion mining economy
- Industry and Commerce – $3.9 billion
- Tourism and Environment – ZWL$3.7 billion to the Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry, which should also cater for implementation of climate change mitigation measures.
- Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation – ZWL$7.8 billion which targets rehabilitation and upgrading of sporting facilities as well as youth entrepreneurship initiatives such as “youth in mining” and “youth in agriculture”
- 4.7 billion – Ministry of women affairs for interventions tailor made to empower their programmes
- Infrastructure development – $156.4 billion
- Transportation sector – $60.8 billion
- Ministry of Energy & Power Development – $3.9 billion
- Information & communications technology (ICT)development – $3.3 billion
- Ministry of Primary & Secondary Education – $124 billion
- Ministry of #Health & Child Care – 14.9 % of the National Budget, $117.7 billion
- Ministry of Information, Publicity & Broadcasting Services – $2.7 billion
- Agric sector – $124 billion
- Duty free importation of capital goods is proposed subject to specific requirements
- Proposed to extend duty suspension of milk powder imports
