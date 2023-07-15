Source: #Live blog President Mnangagwa attends passover service at Johane Marange | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Today His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa is attending the Passover Service of the Johane Marange Apostolic Church at St Noah Shrine in Mafararikwa.

The Passover service is an annual event which runs from 1 to 17 July every year.

Johane Marange Apostolic Church is led by Mutumwa St Nimrod, who took over after the passing on of his father Mutumwa St Noah last year.

12:56 President Mnangagwa has arrived at Johanne Marange Apostolic sect shrine at Mafararikwa, Chief Marange in Bocha to address thousand of church followers attending their annual Passover festival.

The Head of State and Government is now attending a briefing that will be held by the church’s leadership.

Part of the Johane Marange congregants attending the church’s annual festival in Mafararikwa shrine, Chief Marange in Bocha.

14:33 President Mnangagwa has now taken his position among the Johane Marange Apostolic sect followers where a church service is expected to be conducted.

He is accompanied by Vice President Chiwenga and some Cabinet Ministers that include Cdes Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri, Monica Mutsvangwa, Sekai Nzenza and senior Government officials

14:38 Sir Nimrod Taguta, the leader of the sect stands in preparation to lead the church service as official proceedings commence in earnest.