Live Blog President Mnangagwa inaugration #Vision2030

1219: The President has finished the inspection. The Parade is now conducting drill displays in front of the Head of State and Government and Commander-in-Chief.

1207: The President is now inspecting the parade.

1149: Music interlude: Musician Jah Prayzah plays live his song Chiremerera to the delight of the thousands gathered at the giant sports arena.

1138: Commissioner-General Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service Moses Chihobvu is now giving his Pledge of Loyalty.

1135: Zimbabwe Republic Police Service Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga is now making the Pledge of Loyalty.

1134: Commander ZDF General Philip Valerio Sibanda has given his Pledge of Loyalty on behalf of the men and women in the defence forces.

1129: President Mnangagwa has been sworn-in and is now being adorned.

1126: President Mnangagwa is now reading the oath of office.

1125: “I Luke Malaba, the Chief Justice do hereby call on you Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa to take the oath of the President,”

1123: Chief Justice Luke Malaba is now reading the law that allows for the swearing-in of the President.