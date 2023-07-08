Source: Liveblog Zanu PF Magunje Star Rally #ZimElections2023 | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

1217: It is an electric mood as the Presidium is moving around greeting supporters.

Clad in a yellow Zanu PF branded jacket, the President is waving his cap as the crowd is dancing and ulalating.

1158: Today’s launch comes after the party successfully launched their campaign trail in Chipinge, Manicaland and Bulilima in Mat South.

1118: It is all jubilation with supporters waving hats as President Mnangagwa has arrived for the launch of the campaign in the province.

1116: Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga and Zanu PF VP Cde Kembo Mohadi have arrived.

1050: All roads today lead to Chemhanza Stadium in Magunje, Hurungwe district, Mashonaland West province which famously regards itself as the Mashonaland “Best” where President Mnangagwa is the guest of honour.

Hordes of party supporters have converged while several others are still trickling in for the Zanu PF Star Rally cementing the revolutionary’s status of being the people’s party of choice.