Local firm embarks on engine filter production

Production of engine filters in Zimbabwe is expected to help cut the import bill for the motor vehicle accessory

Michael Tome Business Reporter

LOCAL firm, Mwana Group has ventured into engine filter manufacturing to tap into opportunities presented by economic deficiencies that have seen the country spend millions of dollars on motor vehicle accessory imports.

The company, which began its operations in April this year, is now assembling air, oil, fuel, and hydraulic filters for any equipment that uses fuel engines including trucks, buses, earthmoving and farming machines.

This represents an estimable effort by an indigenous company amid growing calls to reduce the ballooning import bill particularly on the motor vehicle accessories side.

Motor vehicle fitment imports have been on the rise lately, a position that makes the country lose the much-needed foreign exchange frequently.

According to the Observatory of Economic Complexity (OEC) in 2020, parts and accessories were the 21st most imported product in Zimbabwe.

In the same year, the total import bill for motor vehicles, parts, and accessories stood at $44, 8 million making Zimbabwe the 117th largest importer of motor vehicles; parts, and accessories in the world.

Zimbabwe imports its engine fitments from South Africa, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), China, the United States of America, and France.

Although the Mwana group said it would be producing at a competitive price, the company still imports much of its raw materials from Germany, China and India.

According to the company, the firm’s operations remain cost-efficient to compete with fully assembled gadgets being imported into the country.

While exhibiting at the just-ended Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) annual conference Mwana Group Private Limited managing director Kuda Mutenda said the local market has been receptive to the company’s products although they continue to find it hard to supply the mining industry.

He further indicated that the automobile industry, if fully developed, would undoubtedly create much-needed employment for Zimbabwe.

“As a company, our aim is to improve our production until we are able to produce our own vehicles, we started with filters, next will be brakes, batteries, and windscreens, including leather upholstery until we produce a whole car.

“That is one of the ways we can grow our economy and employment because in a car there are more than 10 000 moving parts, so imagine producing that, you would have employed a huge number of people in the country,” said Mr Mutenda.

According to Mr Mutenda, bus companies, farming institutions and haulage truck operators have been the major off-takers of their product but would want to see more traction towards the agriculture sector and the mining sector which remains a closed industry that they wish to penetrate going forward.

Lately, the Zimbabwean Government has been determined to revive the once vibrant motor industry as part of its efforts to promote the consumption of local products.

Industry and Commerce Minister, Dr Sekai Nzenza is on record saying the revival of the local automotive industry tops the government’s priorities.

The motor industry is seen as strategic in economic turnaround given its invaluable impact on job creation, foreign currency generation, value addition, and contribution to GDP.

The move will also ensure value chain development.