Source: Local varsity commissions PPE factory | Herald (Top Stories)

Mr Anderson Chipatiso

From George Maponga in Masvingo

Great Zimbabwe University (GZU) continues to lead in the Covid-19 fight, with the institution commissioning a state-of-the-art textile and garment factory to manufacture personal protective equipment (PPE) and other materials for frontline health workers.

The university is also producing hand sanitisers and has gone a step further by constructing a garment and textile factory at Robert Mugabe School of Education in the Masvingo industrial area.

GZU director for information and public relations Mr Anderson Chipatiso yesterday said his institution had taken the fight against the virus to another level.

He pointed out that besides aiding the Covid-19 fight, the new factory would also offer students under the Robert Mugabe School of Education practical lessons in garment and apparel manufacturing.

“We have completed building of a state-of-the-art textile and garment factory at Robert Mugabe School of Education where we will manufacture PPEs such as gowns, caps among other items for health personnel,’’ said Mr Chipatiso.

“The factory will allow mass production of PPE, which we hope will go a long way in equipping our health personnel at the frontline of the Covid-19 fight.”

Mr Chipatiso noted that commissioning of the factory will bring down the cost of PPEs thereby making them accessible especially to workers at public health institutions.

“We are also at an advanced stage in building a proper hand sanitiser making factory where we will mass produce the commodity under one big roof.”

Prior to building of a new hand sanitiser factory at Robert Mugabe School of Education, GZU was manufacturing sanitiser at a temporary makeshift facility at Zimdef Complex near Rujeko suburb.

GZU Chancellor Prof Rungano Zvobgo has already highlighted that his institution would continue to be a source of solutions to challenges the nation is facing in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The university is making use of ethanol in the making of sanitisers, which is a by-product that comes from sugar making operations in Chiredzi.