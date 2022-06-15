Source: Lone robber pounces on gas station | Herald (Crime)

Andrew Muvishi Mash East Correspondent

Police in Marondera are investigating an armed robbery in which a lone gunman pounced on Genesis Gas Station and vanished with $246 and a cellphone yesterday.

Mashonaland East deputy police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Misherk Denhere, confirmed the incident. He said they were investigating a case where a 36-year-old Marondera woman was robbed at gunpoint by a lone gunman, who disappeared with $246 and a mobile phone.

Asst Insp Denhere said: “On 13 June around 1800hours, the complainant was in a gas cabin when she was approached by an unknown person who demanded money.”

Police said the lone gunman withdrew an unknown rifle from the bag and grabbed the complainant, pointing a gun at her demanding money, which she eventually surrendered.

Asst Insp Denhere said the woman screamed for help and an unknown person rushed to rescue her and the suspect fired one gunshot into the air, resulting in his pursuers running in different directions for dear life.

Police are now appealing to the public to assist with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect.