Source: Luna Park returns to Bulawayo in time for ZITF | Sunday News (local news)

Tafadzwa Chibukwa, Sunday News Reporter

PROPRIETORS of the most loved and cherished Luna Park, Family Amusement Park, have announced their return to the city in time for the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF)

The Luna Park is the only mobile leisure-ride centre in Zimbabwe and every month, the operators move to a new place.

Family Amusement Park has committed to providing their services to Bulawayo for the month of April at the open space at the corner of Masotsha Ndlovu Avenue and Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Street.

Established in the 1970s, the Luna Park has always been a favourite of many, from children to adults. It is mostly popular during the ZITF period around April.

Family Amusement Park Managing Director, Mr Witness Chihota said they have come back to one of their favourite places to be.

He said among all the other cities they have offered their services to across the country, Bulawayo stands out as one of the best in terms of how much people support their business.

“We’re very pleased to announce our presence in the city after a long time of being away. Whenever we come back to Bulawayo, we always feel very comfortable knowing that we’re going to a place where there is a fun loving people who will come in numbers to support us. Of all the places we have gone to, I can testify that Bulawayo is among the best,” said Mr Chihota.

He said their services will be available in Bulawayo for the month of April.

“We pride ourselves in good customer care service and we always put the needs of our customers first. After taking time to study our customers from Bulawayo, we realised that they need our services the most during the April holidays as there is the Easter holidays as well as the Trade Fair weekend as well. This is why we decided to camp here at Masotsha Ndlovu Avenue,” said Mr Chihota.

Family Amusement Park has chosen the open space at the corner of Masotsha Ndlovu Avenue and Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Street as there is ample space for the many activities they plan on adding.

Mr Chihota said they are ready and fully equipped for the holidays.

“We’re very much ready for the holidays and we’re looking forward to the busy days. As people who have once been in Bulawayo, we have studied our customers and know exactly what they want as well as how they operate so we look forward to providing them with the best service,” he said.

The rides offered by Family Amusement Park will be complemented by the Zimbabwe Republic Police who will offer horse rides as well as other players who will be offering alternative rides. – @Sagepapie14