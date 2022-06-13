Source: Lupane Magistrates Court complete | Herald (Crime)

The new Lupane Magistrates Court built by the Government.

Bulawayo Bureau

CONSTRUCTION of the new Lupane Magistrates Court, one of the main pieces of administrative infrastructure for Matabeleland North by Government, is complete and the Judicial Service Commission expects to open it next month.

The Lupane court is located near the Grain Marketing Board depot north of Lupane Centre.

The premises comprise the main building of two courtrooms, chambers and several offices, as well as well-ventilated prison holding cells, a waiting shed and ablution facilities.

The cells have internal ablution and shower facilities.

Its completion follows that of the Welshman Mabhena Government Complex in Lupane and Government departments have since been allocated offices to pave way for relocation of civil servants from Bulawayo, where they have been operating.

Updating journalists at the Hwange Magistrates Court last Friday as JSC held an open day to celebrate 12 years of existence since its commissioning in 2012, JSC deputy secretary Mr Sithembinkosi Msipha commended Treasury for supporting development projects the commission is undertaking countrywide.

“Another interesting aspect is that we are finalising building a new court in Lupane which is going to be opened in the month of July. TelOne has finished installing what needs to be installed in order to make sure that teleconferencing and internet facilities are there.

“What’s left is for us to bring the hardware which are the computers and software which is going to ensure that we can implement effectively the integrated electronic case management system. For Matabeleland North, that is a milestone,” said Mr Msipha.

Lupane is Matabeleland North provincial capital and all along, the Magistrates’ Court was housed at the office of the district development coordinator.

The new courthouse becomes the third modern JSC structure in Matabeleland North after Victoria Falls and Binga courts.

The Hwange Magistrates Court, although bigger and built some years back, has been refurbished as it had been damaged by baboons and termites.

Tsholotsho got a new courtroom more than 10 years ago but it is smaller than the new structures JSC is building countrywide.

Mr Msipha said constructing the Lupane courthouse required a significant budget although he could not give figures.

“It did not come cheap but Treasury has come through in an amazing way in supporting these projects. We have not had challenges asking for money from fiscus which is why we are recording this high rate of roll-out,” he said.

“Lupane Magistrates Court is going to be transformative in a big way as it is a bigger complex. We have an opportunity to put a regional court in Lupane because we have put beautiful courtrooms and chambers there. It’s going to bring a change that is necessary in Lupane in terms of development in the judiciary.”

The regional court is currently housed at the Hwange Magistrates Court where the High Court also sits on circuit.

Part of the courtyard has been paved while grounds are also being greened through lawns and flowers.

Mr Msipha said the High Court will not relocate to Lupane but its premises will be built in due course for the province to have a permanent judge of this upper court sitting.

Turning to refurbishments at the Hwange Magistrates Court, Mr Msipha said the new look premises, both inside and outside, create an ambiance that enhances confidence in the justice system as everything is working very well.

Roof tiles were falling off because of baboons hunting for termites and they have been replaced and razor wire erected to prevent scaling by animals. Floor tiles and doors that had also been damaged by termites have been replaced.

Chambers have been refurbished and all furniture both in chambers and courtrooms replaced, with victim friendly and virtual court equipment including TV screens, cameras and control computers fitted inside courts.

Metal rails have been put to replace the damaged perimeter fence.

Water supply to the premises has been improved and the grounds re-greened.

Mr Msipha said the Hwange courthouse has been modernised.

These developments come as Government is building courts in communities countrywide, in an effort to improve access to justice delivery and bring justice system closer to communities.

Besides Lupane, the JSC is also constructing Gwanda Magistrates Court as well as Epworth Magistrates Court in Harare among several other projects.

Plans are underway to build courts in Nkulumane and Cowdray Park suburbs in Bulawayo.

The project, together with several others including Lupane Provincial Hospital and the Welshman Mabhena Government Complex in Lupane as well Hwange thermal Power Station Unit 7 and 8 expansion and others, are testimony of the commitment of the Second Republic to develop infrastructure in every part of the country.