“Mabvuku Huchi” : President Chamisa Joins The Premature Celebrations

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa is thrilled as election prospects look bleak for Scott Sakupwanya in Mabvuku.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) is yet to announce the official results of the 2023 Harmonised General Elections, which started on 23 August and will end today as other urban wards conclude polls.

Many polling stations in Harare started voting late yesterday because ZEC had not delivered ballot papers for local council in time for the 7am start.

Scott Sakupwanya, who is representing ZANU PF in Mabvuku, was hoping to snatch a seat from the opposition in Harare, its stronghold. As a result, he unleashed every trick he could buy with his never-ending reservoir of US dollars.

Scott bought four buses to ferry Mabvuku citizens to work daily, free of charge. Earlier this year, Mbare Times reported that “Mr Gold,” as he was referred to on Al Jazeera’s Gold Mafia, poured US$2.5 million to rehabilitate roads in Mabvuku.

As if that was not enough, he dragged afluent boxer Floyd Mayweather from the United States and brought him to Mabvuku to train with punching bag in front of residents.

To the ordinary onlooker, it looked certain that Scott was a favourite to win the 2023 election Mabvuku parliamentary seat, as a few even knew the name of the CCC candidate.

However, election developments don’t look so obvious for Scott at the moment.

There are some V11 forms from Batanai Primary School in Mabvuku circulating on Twitter showing Scott losing to CCC candidate Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi at some polling stations. ZEC is yet to officially declare the winner in the constituency.

This morning, the CCC candidate went around Mabvuku, mocking Scott with an edited ZANU PF song, “Musangano wakafira kumasero.”

CCC presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa has joined the premature celebrations, praising the voters of Mabvuku as the nation waits for official ZEC results.

He tweeted:

“Mabvuku…you are awesome!”

Twimbos and CCC supporters expressed their sentiments to Nelson Chamisa’s post.

Osama:

“Garai makageza makuruwani.”

Apple:

“It was obvious President, my problem is in Uzumba and in Cowdray Park.”

Muhlwa:

“The Wifi guy has been beaten too ”

Nyaradzai:

“Mango strategy at its best. Ndatenda hangu. ”

Alex:

“Zanu chaya kanganwa ndechekuti yaipa vanhu practice vachirara kuma queue ema bank, kuzvitupa, kuma birth, ku fuel etc…zvekurara muma queue tazvijaira hakuna kwatoenda…!”

