Source: Macheke armed robbers remanded in custody | Herald (Crime)

Victor Maphosa

Mashonaland East Bureau

Six suspected armed robbers have appeared in court for allegedly shooting and killing a 10-month old toddler Moreblessing Haruzivi in Macheke, and seriously injured her mother Dephine Makokola.

Panganai Machipisa, Piason Machipisa, Paradzai Brian Machipisa, Trust Sakavenga, Clemence Muterengwende and Gift Nhema appeared before Marondera Magistrate Ms Rumbidzayi Munemo who remanded them in custody to January 13, 2022.

Allegations are that on December 28, 2021 at around 1am, the six went to house number 22 Springfield Road in Macheke intending to rob Mr Shepard Haruzivi.

It is also alleged that the suspects used an unknown object to force open the door to the dining room and proceeded to the bedroom door where they demanded cash.

The court heard that Mr Haruzivi, who was armed with a pistol, was awakened by sounds at his bedroom door and as soon as the door opened, fired some shots towards the suspects.

It is said the suspects who were armed with a pistol fired back resulting in Moreblessing being shot in the chest while lying on the bed. She died instantly. Mr Haruzivi’s wife is said to have been injured by the same shot after being hit on the left breast and hand.

The court further heard that one of the suspects pointed a pistol at Mr Haruzivi’s cousin Nemrod Chirenda (22) who was in another room and threatened to shoot him if he tried to move.

It is further alleged that the suspects started firing shots randomly in the house as they retreated to their getaway car, a Toyota Fortuner which they had earlier stolen in Murehwa.

Investigations led to the arrest of the six suspects within two days.

Ms Vimbainashe Mukondo appeared for the State.