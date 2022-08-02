Source: Machipanda border post to operate 24/7 from December | Herald (Business)

THE Machipanda border post in Manica province, the main crossing point between Mozambique and Zimbabwe, will start operating 24 hours a day from December this year.

Currently the border post operates for eight hours a day from 6am to 10pm, a time schedule that imposes constraints, especially on long-distance truck drivers.

National Migration Service director general, Fulgencio Seda, said the governments of the two countries were studying ways to make the second

largest border post in Mozambique more convenient.

Seda says that the measure could alleviate the frustrations of the border post’s users, and accelerate the process of transporting goods.

On the Zimbabwean side, the border post, which is a few kilometers outside Mutare, is known as the Forbes crossing. – New Ziana