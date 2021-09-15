Source: Magistrate insists on handling Chin’ono trial | Newsday (News)

By Desmond Chingarande

HARARE magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti-Guwuriro yesterday insisted on presiding over trial of journalist Hopewell Chin’ono after dismissing his application for her recusal from the matter.

Muchuchuti-Guwuriro ruled that justice delayed was justice denied, hence trial should commence.

The magistrate also ruled that there was no High Court order barring her from presiding over the trial.

Chin’ono’s trial is expected to start on October 19 this year.

The journalist, through his lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa, on Monday alleged that Muchuchuti-Guwuriro had prejudged him.

The lawyer said it would be unfair for Muchuchuti-Guwuriro to preside over Chin’ono’s trial as she had pre-determined his fate.

Chin’ono is being accused of inciting the public to commit violence after he retweeted a post by Transform Zimbabwe president Jacob Ngarivhume calling for anti-government protests last July.

The State had told the court that it was ready for trial, but Mtetwa objected, saying she had another matter at the High Court.