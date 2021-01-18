Source: Mahere granted bail | Newsday (News)

BY MIRRIAM MANGWAYA

MDC-ALLIANCE spokesperson Fadzai Mahere has been granted $10 000 bail.

Mahere was arrested for publishing falsehoods prejudicial to the state.

Mahere is the third person to be arrested under the same charges after Job Sikhala and investigative journalist, Hopewell Chin’ono.

In granting her bail, Harare Magistrate Trynos Wutawashe said the State failed to prove she has the propensity to commit another offence.

As part of her bail conditions, Mahere has been ordered not to interfere with Rebecca Musariri (mother of the alleged dead child), and to continue staying at her Gunhill residence.

Mahere will also have to report to the police, and submit her passport.