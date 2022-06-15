Source: Mahomva leaves Zanu PF post, takes over top information ministry seat | The Zimbabwean

FORMER Zanu PF researcher Richard Mahomva has left his ruling party office for a position within the information ministry.

Mahomva who was recently appointed Zanu PF director for administration is now director for international communications in the information ministry.

He took over from Ivanhoe Gurira, who retired in January this year after 14 years in office.

Earlier allegations that he had been fired from the ruling party over alleged elections mismanagement were quashed by officials at the ministry.

Mahomva was recently in Tanzania on party business as he wound down operations within his office at the Zanu PF headquarters.