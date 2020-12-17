Source: Mahusekwa brutal attack: More details emerge | Newsday (News)

by JAIROS SAUNYAMA

POLICE in Mahusekwa, Mashonaland East province, recently nabbed a 40-year-old fugitive who brutally beat his son using switches seriously injuring him in the process after accusing him of leaving the family garden unattended.

Nhamo Katsukunya of Rustenburg Farm has been on the run after committing the heinous act that left his biological son Emmanuel (12) hospitalised for more than a month at Marondera Hospital.

Provincial police spokesperson Tendai Mwanza confirmed the arrest of the suspect who has since appeared in court.

“Nhamo Katsukunya was arrested recently during a midnight police raid at his homestead,” Mwanza said.

“He was believed to have been coming to sleep at the homestead during the night and leaving the same place in the wee hours of the next morning. Police received that information and a raid was conducted leading to his arrest.”

The accused is currently remanded in custody as his son is recuperating in Mudzi where he was taken by his mother after being discharged at Marondera Provincial Hospital.

The boy is having his wounds dressed and attended to at Kotwa Hospital in Mudzi District.

There was a public outcry after the pictures of the boy on hospital bed, with deep wounds on the legs were published in the mainstream media.

On October 15, at around 6pm, Emmanuel left the family garden unattended as he accompanied his friends to gather cattle in the plains. This allegedly angered his father who assaulted him using an electric cable and switches.

The attack continued at home with the boy’s mother failing to refrain her husband.

As a result of the whacking, Emmanuel sustained a swollen head, hands and injured legs. On October 18, villagers alerted the police after realising that the boy was now unable to walk.

Police attended the scene but could not locate the suspect who had fled.

