Source: Mai Titi appears in court | The Herald (Top Stories)

Mai Titi departing the Harare magistrate court yesterday

Senior Court Reporter

COMEDIENNE Felistas Murata, also known as Mai Titi, appeared in court yesterday on allegations of defrauding a Harare woman of US$10 000.

Mai Titi allegedly borrowed the US$10 000 on the pretext that she wanted to venture into business but fraudulently offered a hired car as collateral security.

She was not asked to plead to the charges when she appeared before magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi.

It is said that sometime in September last year Mai Titi approached Rachel Mhuka saying she was in need of US$10 000 so that she could start a business.

The court heard that she volunteered to give Mhuka a Mercedes Benz (AFF9759), which she claimed belonged to her, as surety.

Mai Titi allegedly told Mhuka that she would forfeit the Mercedes Benz in the event that she failed to repay the US$10 000 on or before November 30, 2022.

Acting on the misrepresentation, Mhuka gave Murata US$10 000.

After some days, Mai Titi allegedly returned to Mhuka and demanded back the car saying it did not belong to her and offered her an Audi Q5 (AFG3701) and an expired passport as surety.

Mhuka later realised that the passport had expired.

Sometime in January this year, Mhuka was then approached by police from ZRP Rhodesville, who then seized the Audi Q5 saying it belonged to Else Event Car Hire.

Irked by Murata’s actions, Mhuka then lodged a complaint with police leading to her arrest.

She is expected back in court on April 24.

Mai Titi also appeared in court on a separate charge where she allegedly failed to make payments for the Audi she had hired from Else Car Rental and gave to Mhuka as surety.

It is the State’s case that Mai Titi approached Liberty Kudakwashe Vazhura at Else Car Rental intending to hire an Audi Q5.

Vazhura and Mai Titi then entered into an agreement where she was supposed to pay US$770 per week and a lease agreement was signed.

She failed to make the weekly payments, which prompted Vazhura to order her to return the car.

Vazhura then reported the matter to Rhodesville Police Station, leading to the recovery of the car from Mhuka’s place of residence where Mai Titi had surrendered it as collateral.

Mai Titi is expected back in court on March 21.