Source: Main national events celebrations decentralised | Herald (Top Stories)

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Government will decentralise the main commemorations of national events as part of devolution of authority to local communities.

This was said by President Mnangagwa in his opening remarks at the just-ended Zanu-PF 18th Annual National People’s Conference.

He said Zimbabwe, though diverse, remained a unitary State.

“In all that we do and the various plans that we make, let us be mindful that Zimbabwe is a diverse, but unitary State. From Zambezi to Limpopo; from Plumtree to Mutare, we are one,” he said.

“Going forward and inspired by the principle of devolution, we shall be holding national events such as the main national Independence Day commemorations at various parts of the country, and not just the capital.”

The devolution exercise is one of Government’s priorities as it seeks to empower local communities.

National events commemorations are traditionally held in Harare, with the Independence Day and Zimbabwe Defence Forces Day being held at the National Sports Stadium, while the Heroes Day is marked at the National Heroes Acre.

President Mnangagwa said the recent renaming of the country’s roads and buildings was meant to solidify the liberation war history.

“Furthermore, we are committed to entrenching our liberation war heritage, national identity and pride.

“The renaming of our roads and buildings throughout the country must be seen in that context.

“We are a proud people with a rich history which we honour and celebrate. We make no apologies for this,” he said.

Meanwhile, the ruling party resolved that the Ministers of State in provinces should coordinate development programmes.

“The role of the Minister of State as the provincial representative of His Excellency the President be to provide overall coordination of development programmes,” reads part of the resolutions.

The party said provincial councils be tasked with providing legislative framework for provincial economic development through the production of economic development plans.