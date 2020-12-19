Makore steps down as AB Communications CEO

0

Source: Makore steps down as AB Communications CEO | Newsday (News)

AB Communications Private Limited has announced the stepping down of  its chief executive Susan Makore  who was recently appointed to the Zimbabwe Media Commission.

Makore, who has been with AB Communications for 12 years, is leaving on December 31 after seeing the business grow to include radio, newspaper and outdoor advertising.

Commenting on her departure, Makore said: “It is a very emotional moment for me to leave the organisation. It had become home. But it’s imperative that when national duty calls, one has to move on. I am happy though that I am leaving the organization solid and geared for even greater growth. I have no doubt that it’s future is orange, it is bright.”

 While it is not a statutory requirement for media commissioners to not take up employment in media organisations,  Makore said the potential conflict of interest at the level of CEO, was apparent and therefore it would be awkward to maintain the two positions.

Benson Mbewe has been appointed as the new Group CEO for the organisation.

Mbewe  a holder of Bachelor of Business Studies (UZ), Master of Business Administration (UZ) and Master of Develoment Policy (KDI) South Korea is an astute business leader, marketer and strategist with 10 years  experience in the media and financial sectors.

Related posts:

  1. Coming Up in the National Assembly This Week
  2. ZMC Bill sails through
  3. Soldiers kill Nyanga villager
  4. Perennial Diesel Shortages In Zimbabwe Paralyse Refuse Collection: It’s Time To Go Electric
  5. More families evicted from Cyreme Farm
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *