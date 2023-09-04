Source: Malaria kills over 200 | The Herald (Local News)

At least 220 people have died of malaria since the beginning of this year, the Ministry of Health and Child Care has said.

In its latest weekly disease surveillance report, the Ministry said a cumulative of 140 889 malaria cases were also recorded during the period.

“Weekly Disease Surveillance Report for the Week ending 06 August 2023, 735 malaria cases and 1 death were reported this week. The death was reported from Murewa District in Mashonaland East Province. Of the reported cases, 106 were from under the age of 5.

“The provinces that reported the highest number of cases were Mashonaland Central Province (292) and Mashonaland East Province (182).

The cumulative figures for malaria cases are 140 889 and 220 deaths,” it said.

According to the World Health Organisation, deaths from the mosquito-borne disease are rising for the first time in three years.

Finding more effective inoculations against malaria has been a critical goal in fighting a disease that killed almost half a million African children in 2020, with most being under the age of five.

— New Ziana