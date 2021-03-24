Source: Mamombe bail ruling deferred | Herald (Top Stories)

Joana Mamombe

Fidelis Munyoro

Chief Court Reporter

MDC-Alliance members Joana Mamombe and Cecilia Chimbiri, accused of breaching the Level Four national lockdown after convening a public gathering at the Harare Magistrates Court, yesterday had their bail appeal ruling deferred to Thursday.

They were originally denied bail at their remand hearing for committing the alleged offence while similar cases were pending in courts and so appealed to the High Court.

Mamombe and Chimbiri were granted bail on the first three times they allegedly broke the law, but the magistrates court felt that continued breaches of the law while on bail demonstrated contempt for the system.

Justice Tawanda Chitapi was expected to deliver the bail appeal ruling yesterday, but said he was unable to do so and deferred the matter to Thursday.

The two approached the High Court following Harare magistrate Mrs Vongai Muchuchuti’s ruling denying them bail on the grounds that they have a tendency to re-offend, considering they were arrested while on bail for similar criminal infringements.

In the latest charge Mamombe and Chimbiri were arrested for contravening national Covid-19 regulations after allegedly staging a demonstration at the Harare Magistrates Court denouncing the arrest of fellow activist, Makomborero Haruzivishe.

But the two are denying the allegations arguing they only addressed journalists, who are considered essential service workers in terms of the lockdown regulations.

Justice Chitapi is also expected to deliver his ruling on the bail appeal of another MDC-Alliance activist Takudzwa Ngadziore, the Zimbabwe National Students Union (Zinasu) president, who is facing similar allegations.

Allegations are that on September 8, Ngadziore, who was in the company of about 20 people went to Impala Car Rental along Chiremba Road in four vehicles. On arrival they waved placards denouncing the company for allegedly facilitating an abduction.

The court heard that the demonstrators chanted slogans, while whistling and filming the event.

As a result of the accused’s actions, Impala Car Rental company employees failed to do their work as they were forced to remain in their offices fearing for their lives.