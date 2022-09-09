Source: Mamombe, Chimbiri ruling deferred | Herald (Crime)

Joana Mamombe

Senior Court Reporter

CCC members Joana Mamombe and Cecilia Chimbiri’s ruling on their application for discharge at the close of the State case has been deferred to Monday as the magistrate presiding over the matter was not available.

Mamombe and Chimbiri are charged with faking their abduction sometime in May 2020.

The ruling was set for today but Chief Magistrate Mrs Faith Mushure was not available to deliver the ruling.

The duo made their application after the State led by Mr Michael Reza led all its witnesses.